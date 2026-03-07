Black (back) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves. He'll finish with zero points (0-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over two minutes.

Black will miss the rest of Saturday's game after straining his lower back early in the fourth quarter, and the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back set against the Bucks on Sunday. Tristan da Silva started in place of Black for the second half of Saturday's contest.