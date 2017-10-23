Magic's Elfrid Payton: Officially out Tuesday vs. Nets
Payton (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports
Payton was held out of practice Monday with what's being called a mild-to-moderate hamstring strain, so he was already considered a long shot take the court. He'll remain out Tuesday, but will then have two additional days off for rest prior to Friday's tilt with the Spurs. Look for D.J. Augustin to pick up another start in Payton's absence after tallying 12 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's fill-in start against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Sits out practice Monday, likely out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Could miss multiple games•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Out Saturday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Injures hamstring, will not return•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Solid two-way effort Wednesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Quality two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...