Magic's Elfrid Payton: Officially out Tuesday vs. Nets

Payton (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports

Payton was held out of practice Monday with what's being called a mild-to-moderate hamstring strain, so he was already considered a long shot take the court. He'll remain out Tuesday, but will then have two additional days off for rest prior to Friday's tilt with the Spurs. Look for D.J. Augustin to pick up another start in Payton's absence after tallying 12 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's fill-in start against the Cavaliers.