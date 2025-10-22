Suggs is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against Miami, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs underwent knee surgery back in March, which caused in him to miss the preseason. However, he'll be out there for Opening Night alongside Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter. He could have some minutes restrictions in his first game back, so he's a risky target in daily fantasy leagues.