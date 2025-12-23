Magic's Jase Richardson: Notches 11 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richardson notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-97 loss to the Warriors.
Richardson's involvement is on the rise, though he's mostly just a deep-league fantasy asset for now. Over his last four outings, Richardson has averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per contest.
