Richardson notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-97 loss to the Warriors.

Richardson's involvement is on the rise, though he's mostly just a deep-league fantasy asset for now. Over his last four outings, Richardson has averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per contest.