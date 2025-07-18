Richardson (rest) will not play in Friday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Richardson missed the past two games for Orlando for rest purposes, and now he'll miss the final game as well. In his most recent performance Sunday, he produced 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes. He has a real shot at rotation minutes as a rookie.