This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Jase Richardson: Questionable for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Richardson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Richardson remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Orlando. He recently lost his rotation spot to Jevon Carter, but more minutes are up for grabs with Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined.