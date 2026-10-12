Richardson recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes as a starter during Sunday's 119-105 preseason loss to Cleveland.

Richardson made a positive impression in his starting opportunity with Jalen Suggs (illness) and Anthony Black (ankle) out, shooting efficiently from the field while contributing as a playmaker. The young guard also committed just two turnovers despite handling significant minutes, strengthening his case for a meaningful role in Orlando's backcourt rotation.