Magic's Jase Richardson: Unavailable Sunday
Richardson (back) is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Richardson has been ruled out for a second straight game due to back spasms. With Anthony Black (back) also sidelined, Jett Howard and Jevon Carter could see expanded roles.
