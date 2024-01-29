Wagner closed with 16 points (5-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Suns.

Wagner recorded his first double-double of the season Sunday, and he did it in a tough matchup -- coming off the bench against one of the best teams in the Western Conference and dealing with a physical frontcourt. Wagner continues to find ways to produce off the bench for the Magic, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last three appearances despite not playing more than 23 minutes in each of those contests. He remains a valuable fantasy alternative in deeper formats due to his ability to put up numbers in limited time.