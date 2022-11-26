Hampton posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to Philadelphia.

Hampton got off to a strong start in this one, knocking down three of his first five attempts from the field in the first half. He's scored in double figures in two of his last three contests and has also recorded at least one steal in each matchup over this brief stretch. Hampton appears to be carving out a nice role for himself within the Orlando rotation, as he's logged 20-plus minutes in three straight games after averaging 14.4 minutes through his first 13 games of the 2022-23 campaign.