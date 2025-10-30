Da Silva recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and three rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 loss to the Pistons.

Da Silva made the most of his opportunities off the bench, tying his season high in made triples while posting his third double-digit scoring performance of the young campaign. He's unlikely to provide much production outside of scoring and rebounding but has proven that he can stack triples on occasion.