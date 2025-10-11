Carter finished with 20 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 128-98 preseason win over the 76ers.

Carter put on a show in only 21 minutes on the floor Friday. The Duke product led the way for his squad in points and rebounds, finishing with the only double-double of the game while helping lead his team to a 30-point blowout win.