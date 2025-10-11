Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter finished with 20 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 128-98 preseason win over the 76ers.
Carter put on a show in only 21 minutes on the floor Friday. The Duke product led the way for his squad in points and rebounds, finishing with the only double-double of the game while helping lead his team to a 30-point blowout win.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Efficient in limited run Saturday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records double-double in defeat•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Grabs team-high 11 boards•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Misses out on double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Grabs 13 rebounds in loss•