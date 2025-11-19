Carter logged 17 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Orlando's 121-113 win over Golden State on Tuesday.

Carter led both teams with 12 boards (including four on the offensive glass), which were his most since Nov. 1 against the Wizards. It was the fourth double-double of the season for Carter, who is now averaging 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals over 30.3 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.