Carter (foot) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With Saturday's contest being the second leg of a back-to-back, the Magic may opt to play it safe with Carter. If he were to sit Saturday, Mo Bamba would likely slide into the starting lineup and see ample run.
