Carter supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 loss to Dallas.

Carter delivered a fairly efficient performance from the field after shooting only 40.0 percent in his last two appearances, though he did struggle from downtown Thursday. Additionally, the 25-year-old swatted multiple shots for just the sixth time through 61 regular-season outings. The big man posted double-digit points for the fourth game out of his last six, during which he has averaged 10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 28.2 minutes per contest.