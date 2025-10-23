Carter posted nine points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 125-121 victory over Miami.

Carter led the team with five offensive rebounds and played 11 more minutes than fellow big man Goga Bitadze. Once Moritz Wagner (knee) returns, however, there is no guarantee that Carter will retain this kind of usage, but in the meantime, Carter provides value that fantasy managers should monitor moving forward.