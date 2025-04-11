Carter (hip) will not play Friday against the Pacers.
Carter will be sidelined for the first time since Nov. 25. He was previously carrying a questionable tag, so presumably, he's day-to-day. It remains to be seen if he'll play Sunday against the Hawks for the final game of the regular season. In the meantime, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze will likely soak up some additional minutes.
