Carter closed with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over Cleveland.

Carter was solid on both ends of the court and notched his ninth double-double of the season. Furthermore, the big man finished just one board shy of matching his season-high mark in that category. Carter is averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 blocks per game in eight games since the beginning of March.