Carter (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Carter, who has not missed a game since Nov. 25, is dealing with a right hip issue. If he's ruled out, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze will likely get more minutes on the floor.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Fills stat sheet admirably•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Ties season highs in defeat•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Logs 12 points in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Records double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts strong double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Big night on glass•