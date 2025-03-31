Davis (adductor) is available for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

As expected, fantasy managers will have the superstar big man available Monday after Davis was listed as probable to play. However, Davis will remain on a restriction of 25-to-28 minutes against Brooklyn, per Afseth. Davis has averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes over three games since returning from an extended absence, and a similar workload should be expected in this one.