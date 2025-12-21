Davis contributed 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the 76ers.

Davis dominated his matchup with Andre Drummond, and this was a solid bounce-back game from him following Thursday's 7-for-18 shooting performance. The Mavs open up Week 10 with a Monday-Tuesday, back-to-back set, so managers will need to be on the lookout for a potential rest day for the 32-year-old veteran.