Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Jazz with an apparent left hand injury, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Davis looked to be in pain down the stretch of the fourth quarter, resulting in a timeout by the Mavs. The big man was then spotted making his way to the locker room. It's unclear if Davis will be able to return for the final few minutes of play.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Fails to return•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Logs 16-rebound double-double•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots vs. Houston•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Near double-double vs. Philadelphia•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Fades injury report•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Thursday•