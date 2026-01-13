Davis is likely to undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his left hand and miss several months, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Davis was already set to be out for an extended period of time, and it now sounds like he's facing a multi-month absence. Charania notes that the Mavericks could still look to move the star big man to a playoff contender ahead of the trade deadline, which could affect his return timetable down the stretch of the year. With Davis sidelined for the foreseeable future, Daniel Gafford (ankle) is lined up as Dallas' top center when healthy.