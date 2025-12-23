Davis logged 35 points (16-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during the Mavericks' 119-113 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Davis came out firing with 22 points in the first half to help the Mavericks establish a six-point lead heading into halftime. The superstar big man has registered a double-double in each of his last four outings and is up to 10 double-doubles on the year. In eight games since Dec. 1, Davis has averaged 22.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals over 31.8 minutes per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field over that span.