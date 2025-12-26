Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out with minor groin strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (groin) is expected to miss a few games, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Davis sustained a minor groin strain in Thursday's loss to the Warriors, and he'll likely need to sit out for around a week or so. With the superstar big man sidelined, fantasy managers can expect Daniel Gafford to see an expanded role at center while Dwight Powell handles the backup role.
