Davis (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland.

Davis has already missed one game due to a right adductor injury he sustained on Christmas Day, and he's at risk of missing another contest. If Davis can't play Monday, Daniel Gafford would likely draw another start at center, while Dwight Powell could see some burn off the bench.

