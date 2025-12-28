Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland.
Davis has already missed one game due to a right adductor injury he sustained on Christmas Day, and he's at risk of missing another contest. If Davis can't play Monday, Daniel Gafford would likely draw another start at center, while Dwight Powell could see some burn off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out with minor groin strain•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Exits Thursday with groin injury•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Heads to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Drops 31 in win•