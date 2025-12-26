Davis (adductor) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Davis did not return to Thursday's loss to Golden State due to a minor groin strain after logging just 11 minutes. Shams Charania of ESPN reported Friday that the star big man is likely to miss a few games, though Davis has yet to be ruled out and is dealing with what the team is now calling right adductor soreness. If he ends up being sidelined, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin could see increased minutes in the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are candidates to enter the rotation.