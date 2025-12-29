Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Spotted at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (adductor) was present for Monday's morning shootaround, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.
Davis' presence perhaps puts him on the right side of the questionable tag for Monday's game against Portland with right adductor soreness. If the star big man is available, Daniel Gafford would almost certainly revert back to the bench.
