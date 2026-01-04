Davis posted 26 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 39 minutes during the Mavericks' 110-104 win over the Rockets on Saturday.

Davis came out strong with 12 points in the first quarter and finished with his 11th double-double of the season. He made most of his presence felt defensively with five blocked shots, which is a season high and his most in a game since April 11. Davis has played 37 and 39 minutes over his last two outings, indicating that he is past the right adductor injury that caused him to miss two games.