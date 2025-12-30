Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Won't go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (thigh) won't play Monday against Portland, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Davis attended Monday's morning shootaround but ultimately isn't feeling healthy enough to give it a go. This will mark his second straight absence due to a right thigh injury. Daniel Gafford should be in line for another start at center with Davis sidelined.
