Davis (adductor) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

After exiting Thursday's loss to Golden State and not returning, Davis will miss Saturday's contest due to right adductor soreness. The star big man can be considered questionable ahead of Monday's game against Portland. With Davis unavailable, Daniel Gafford will get the starting nod at center, while Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are candidates to enter the rotation.