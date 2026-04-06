Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Nears 45-point triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg posted 45 points (14-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 15-17 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers.
Fresh off a 51-point performance in a loss to the Magic on Friday, Flagg stayed scorching hot, finishing just two boards and one assist away from recording a 45-point triple-double. This was the fourth time Flagg scored at least 40 points as a rookie, and he's ending the season on a sizzling note while battling with Kon Knueppel in the Rookie of the Year race. Flagg is averaging 26.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.
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