Gafford isn't part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Gafford will be eased into action after a four-game absence, coming off the bench and backing up Dwight Powell. Despite his reserve role, expect Gafford to see significant run off the bench. In 29 appearances this season, Gafford is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 20.8 minutes.