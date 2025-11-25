Gafford ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to Miami.

Gafford grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds and scored in double digits for the first time since Nov. 16 en route to his first double-double of the campaign. The veteran big man has started 12 of his 13 appearances this season and should continue to hold that spot until Dereck Lively (foot) and Anthony Davis (calf) are back to 100 percent. Lively and Davis could return to action this week, but they would likely face heavy restrictions for at least a few games.