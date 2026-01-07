Gafford provided 10 points (5-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 win over the Kings.

This was Gafford's third double-double of the season, and his second over the past four games. He's been playing well over that four-game stretch, posting averages of 11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.