Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Monday
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful to play Monday against the Nuggets.
Gafford is on track to miss his second straight game Monday night, and his minutes figure to be absorbed by Anthony Davis and Dwight Powell. Check back for official word on Gafford's status closer to Monday's tip.