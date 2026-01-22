Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Gafford appears likely to miss his fourth straight game Thursday, though he is getting closer to a return -- he was previously labeled as questionable. In the meantime, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse (illness) will likely continue to hold down the fort at center.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable with ankle sprain•