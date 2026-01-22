default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gafford (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Gafford appears likely to miss his fourth straight game Thursday, though he is getting closer to a return -- he was previously labeled as questionable. In the meantime, Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse (illness) will likely continue to hold down the fort at center.

More News