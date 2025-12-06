Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful Saturday
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful to play Saturday versus the Rockets.
Gafford is on track to miss his second straight game after aggravating his ankle injury during Wednesday's win over the Heat. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse will likely continue to pick up the slack in Gafford's potential absence.