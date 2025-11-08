Gafford exited Friday's 118-104 loss to the Grizzlies with right ankle soreness and did not return, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford ended his evening with one rebound and nothing else over 12 minutes, although the decision to hold him out may have had to do more with the score than his ankle. The Mavs play again Saturday in Washington, and for now, Gafford should be considered questionable for that one.