Gafford (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

After missing Monday's game against the Timberwolves for the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Mavericks are expecting both Gafford and Dereck Lively (knee) to be back in the mix. In Gafford's most recent outing Sunday against the Trail Blazers, the center produced 20 points (6-8 FG, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.