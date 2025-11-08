Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Gafford suffered an ankle injury during Friday's game against the Grizzlies, which has put his status in question for the second game of a back-to-back set. If he's unable to play, the team will lean heavily on Dwight Powell.
