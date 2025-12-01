Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Listed out vs. Denver
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Gafford (ankle) is out for Monday's game against Denver.
The Mavericks are holding Gafford out for ankle injury management. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse are in line for the backup center minutes Monday. Gafford appears to be day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.