Gafford ended with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to Chicago.

Gafford started at center, a role he is likely to fill for the foreseeable future. However, that's really where the good news ends, as he finished with yet another underwhelming fantasy line. While he should probably be considered a must-roster player, he is certainly not going to be suitable for everyone. Moussa Cisse was a far better option in this one, logging 19 minutes off the bench. If and when Dallas opts to pack things in for the season, there is certainly a world where Cisse moves ahead of Gafford.