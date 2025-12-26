Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Muted effort Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford supplied six points (3-3 FG) and five rebounds across 15 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 loss to Golden State.
Gafford hasn't cracked the 20-minute mark since the Nov. 24 loss in Miami, but he could see a rise in playing time with Anthony Davis (groin) likely to miss some time. Gafford has averaged 4.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 14.8 minutes per contest over his last seven games.
