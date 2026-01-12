Gafford won't play in Monday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The Mavericks made Gafford a late addition to the injury report, which was an omen that his status was in serious jeopardy Monday. Dallas is now down its top three big men, with Anthony Davis (finger) and Dereck Lively (foot) out, which leaves the team with Moussa Cisse (shoulder), who's likely to play, and Dwight Powell to split the minutes at center.