Gafford registered 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and three steals in 33 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 135-123 loss to the Spurs.

Gafford was upgraded to available shortly before tipoff Thursday and didn't show any signs of his ankle injury hampering his play. The big man has started five consecutive matchups for the Mavs and is averaging 12.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 26.4 minutes over this stretch.