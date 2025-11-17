Gafford registered 20 points (6-8 FG, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime win over Portland.

Gafford set season highs in points (20) and minutes (31) while matching his season-high mark of three blocks. Anthony Davis (calf) is going to miss at least another week, and Dereck Lively remains on tight restrictions given his injury history. All signs point to Gafford seeing a big bump in fantasy value for the short term.