Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Gafford was a late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a bad sign in fantasy hoops. If Gafford is unable to give it a go, the Mavericks could lean heavily on Moussa Cisse (shoulder).
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Modest production in start•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Double-doubles in win•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting vs. Houston•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Not starting vs. Philadelphia•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Returns Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Walks to locker room•