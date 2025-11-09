default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gafford (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Gafford left Friday's loss to the Grizzlies early due to the ankle issue, though he was able to suit up in Saturday's win over the Wizards. If the big man is ruled out for Monday, Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

More News