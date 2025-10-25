Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gafford has yet to play a game this season, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. If he is unable to play for a third straight game, the team will likely continue to lean on Dereck Lively in the frontcourt.
